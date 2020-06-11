Keynote Speakers Announced for Licensing Week Virtual

Execs spanning Global Icons, Kraft Heinz, Netflix, and ViacomCBS Consumer Products will keynote the Global Licensing Group and Licensing International's inaugural digital event

Those interested can register to attend the event and any keynote presentation for free at www.licensingweekvirtual.com

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Licensing Week Virtual , a five-day online event designed to bring the global licensing industry together through online learning experiences, matchmaking and a virtual exhibit floor taking place June 15-19, today announced keynote speakers for the event. Organized by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets and industry trade association Licensing International, attendees will have the opportunity to tune in to four keynote addresses throughout the week from executives at Global Icons, Kraft Heinz, Netflix, and ViacomCBS Consumer Products.

Held at 9:00 a.m. PST/17:00 p.m. BST Monday through Thursday, each keynote address has been scheduled at times that are convenient for both U.S. and European audiences and will be available to stream on-demand for an additional seven days following.

"The licensing community, like many other businesses at this time, is looking for direction," says Anna Knight, Vice President, Global Licensing Group, Informa Markets. "We look forward to welcoming each of our keynote speakers who will provide listeners a unique perspective on the landscape and how they have found business success through the licensing industry."

Keynote details can be found below.

Monday, June 15

Kraft Heinz: Leveraging Over 100 Years of Heritage

Speaker: Christopher Urban, Vice President of Global Strategic Capabilities, The Kraft Heinz Company

Overview: With more than a century of brand equity, it's no easy task to extend and grow a brand with such deep and rich heritage. But that is exactly what Kraft Heinz is doing – starting from the beginning, even though the beginning was long ago. Join Christopher Urban in a fireside chat as he discusses the monumental task of leveraging such nostalgic brands as Heinz Ketchup, Kraft Mac & Cheese, Philadelphia, Jell-O, Kool Aid and more strategically, keeping this particular piece of global Americana top of mind for the next 100 years.

Moderator: Amanda Cioletti, Event and Content Director, Licensing, Informa Markets

Platinum sponsor: Brainbase

Sponsor speaker: Nate Cavanaugh, Chief Executive Officer, Brainbase

Tuesday, June 16

The Future of Consumer Products and Retail: Top Industry Execs Share Where We Go From Here

Speaker: Pam Kaufman, President, ViacomCBS Consumer Products; Geoffrey Greenberg, Co-President, Just Play; Andrew Tucker, Vice President, GMM Seasonal, Toys and GM, Family Dollar; Felicia Frazer, Random House; and Zion Doran, Senior Director, Integrated Promotions and Partnerships, Kellogg's

Overview: Hear from senior leaders in consumer products and retail on key issues including changing consumer behavior, the increase in alternative shopping methods and what this means for the future of the business.

Platinum sponsor: ViacomCBS

Wednesday, June 17

How to Create a Culture of Equality

Speaker: Michelle King, Director of Inclusion, Netflix, and author of the book The Fix

Overview: The best way to set up your business for the future is to create equality of culture – what does this look like and how can this be done? What does this mean for leaders, and how is equality an invitation for leaders to lead? What does this look like practically? What is it they can do and why is this key to leading effectively, while showing tangible examples of how they can do this? What are the challenges that women experience in terms of the barriers, and how are leaders not aware of that? What are the barriers that men encounter? Why is this imperative for businesses in terms of setting the organization up for the future? This keynote will explore the future of work and the ways to demonstrate your competitive advantage and what that looks like, helping leaders find an inclusive way to frame the argument. This topic is a business imperative given some of the transformative changes that are coming from innovation and tech within the next 5- to 10-years. Join Michelle King in preparing your brand for disruptive changes that are coming.

Platinum sponsor: Jewel Branding

Sponsor speaker: Julie Newman, Founder, Jewel Branding

Thursday, June 18

Invisible Marketing: A Hidden Tool for Connecting with Consumers Through Licensing Partnerships

Speaker: Jeff Lotman, Chief Executive Officer, Global Icons

Overview: Jeff Lotman is founder and CEO of Global Icons, one of the world's leading brand licensing agencies, as well as the owner of Fred Segal, a top boutique fashion retailer based in Los Angeles, Calif. Lotman's keynote will focus on highlights from his newly published book Invisible Marketing, in which he postulates that in the brave new world of ecommerce and digital marketing, well-known brands need to focus on licensing as an essential tool for successful marketing. This is a must-attend session for all brand owners and managers needing an education on why licensing is critical for a brand's marketing success, as well as for companies seeking licenses to sell more products and experiences.

Platinum sponsor: OpSec Security

Sponsor speaker: Bill Patterson, Vice President, Corporate Marketing, OpSec Security

Additional content programmed includes sessions on hot topics affecting the licensing industry, courses under the Licensing University banner from Licensing International that will set your foundation for business, and a score of networking events that range from meditation to a fitness break with the NFL Players Association, live trivia and much more.

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo, Brand Licensing Europe, Licensing Expo Japan, Licensing Expo Shanghai, The Licensing Leadership Summit, License Global magazine, and License Global Daily E-News. Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.