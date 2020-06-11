Ehave, Inc. PsyTech Welcomes Todd Shapiro of Red Light Holland as Moderator in the June 17th Webinar The Future of Psychedelics: A TECHNOLOGY PERSPECTIVE

MIAMI, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC:EHVVF) (the "Company"), and its subsidiary PsyTech, announced an upcoming Psychedelic Industry Webinar. The complimentary virtual investor webinar is open to individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts, and the psychedelic community. The program opens at 12:00 PM ET on Wednesday, June 17th.



This webinar is considered one of the top events in the Psychedelic Industry with more than 1400 registered attendees from 25 countries and five paid sponsors. Mr. Todd Shapiro of Red Light Holland will moderate the PsyTech webinar on the intersection of psychedelics, technology, and human consciousness. Each panelist is at the forefront of their field, utilizing techniques as varied as AI, biomimicry, predictive coding, cognitive neuroscience, microbiology, and journaling to improve psychedelic research and therapy. Join us to understand the future of psychedelics from a technological perspective, as well as how these technologies will influence mental health.

Speakers and panelists at past Psychedelic Industry Webinars include: Saul Kaye, Founder & CEO of iCAN: Israel Cannabis; Shlomi Raz, Chairman and Founder of Eleusis; JR Rahn, Co-Founder and Director of MindMed; Hayim Raclaw, Managing Director of PsyTech; Matthew Johnson, PhD., Professor of Psychiatry and Behavior at Johns Hopkins; Christian Angermayer, Founder of ATAI Life Sciences; Dr. Rosalid Watts, Clinical Psychologist at the Psychedelic Research Group at Imperial College London; Rick Doblin, Executive Director of Multidisciplanary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS); and Dr. Mark Braunstein, The Cannabis Psychiatrist and PsyTech Medical Advisor.

Todd Shapiro, CEO of Red Light Holland said, "I'm grateful to take on a small role with PsyTech to help their entire team and this entire sector reach new levels. It's my belief, much like psychedelics anecdotally promote - NO EGO - that everyone in this space, from pioneers and advocates to scientists and doctors to even the capital markets/investors and the corporate side, work synergistically to highlight and further study psychedelics while in hopes of ending stigmas and advancing research and development to hopefully help humans all over the world."

"Our forum has grown as we have more and more events. Our participants are leaders in the Psychedelic sector and are excited to share their knowledge with the psychedelic community. " stated Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, Inc.

Speakers for the June 17th PsyTech Conference include:

Moderator: Todd Shapiro

CEO:

Red Light Holland (CSE:TRIP)

Tyler Bryden

Founder

Speak Ai & Sessions

Sarah Hashkes

CEO

Radix Motion

James Stephens

Chief Science Office and Co-Founder

Aurelius Data

For full lineup of participants and their bios, to pre-register and receive event updates click on our Webinar link. There are no fees to log-in, or attend the live presentations.

REGISTER NOW AT https://www.psytech.biz/psytech-webinar-series-june-17-registration/

Learn how you can support non-profit research to make psychedelic therapy a legal treatment at https://maps.org .

Meet the challenge of donating to MAPS and Christian Angermayer founder of ATAI life Scientific will match your donation.

Ehave Inc. is proud to support and sponsor The Ketamine Fund, https://ketaminefund.org/

The Ketamine Fund is a 501(c)3 tax exempt organization dedicated to providing free treatments to veterans and those who need help now.

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology. The Ehave dashboard offers Offline Encrypted Digital Records Empowering Healthcare providers and patients and it's a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform using artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from audio, video and text to improve research with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

About PsyTech

PsyTech is building a vibrant community designed to explore psychedelic health and wellness, combat stigma, and accelerate innovation. PsyTech operates two matrix divisions that deliver revenue and build an equity portfolio: PsyTech Connect and PsyTech Discovery. PsyTech Connect is a premier psychedelic community platform for live and virtual conferences and an online portal for psychedelics content. PsyTech Discovery will develop ventures in psychedelic therapeutics and education. Learn more aboutPsyTech at www.psytech.biz

