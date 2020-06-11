Market Overview

Otonomy to Present at Raymond James 2020 Human Health Innovation Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 11, 2020 7:30am   Comments
SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology, today announced that David A. Weber, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present a company overview at the Raymond James 2020 Human Health Innovation Conference (Virtual) on Thursday June 18, 2020 at 2:20 p.m. ET (11:20 a.m. PT).

A live audio webcast of the presentations will be available through the Events page of the company's website (www.otonomy.com). 

About Otonomy

Otonomy is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics for neurotology. The company pioneered the application of drug delivery technology to the ear in order to develop products that achieve sustained drug exposure from a single local administration. This approach is covered by a broad patent estate and is being utilized to develop a pipeline of products addressing important unmet medical needs including Ménière's disease, hearing loss, and tinnitus. For additional information please visit www.otonomy.com.

Contacts:

Media Inquiries:
Spectrum Science
Chloé-Anne Ramsey
Vice President
404.865.3601
cramsey@spectrumscience.com

Investor Inquiries:
Westwicke ICR
Robert H. Uhl
Managing Director
858.356.5932
robert.uhl@westwicke.com

