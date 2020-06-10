Market Overview

La-Z-Boy Announces Fiscal 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
June 10, 2020 4:15pm
MONROE, Mich., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will report its fiscal 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, and will hold its quarterly investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the following day, Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

The dial-in phone number for the live conference call will be (844) 602-0380 for persons calling from within the U.S. or Canada, and the number for international callers will be (862) 298-0970.

The call will be webcast live, with corresponding slides, and archived on the Internet.  It will be available at https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/, and will be accessible for one year. A telephone replay will be available for one week following the call. This replay will be accessible to callers from the U.S. and Canada at (877) 481-4010 and to international callers at (919) 882-2331. Enter Conference ID #35012. 

Additional Information

This news release is just one part of La-Z-Boy's financial disclosures and should be read in conjunction with other information filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available at: https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/financial-information/sec-filings.  Investors and others wishing to be notified of future La-Z-Boy news releases, SEC filings and quarterly investor conference calls may sign up at:  https://lazboy.gcs-web.com/.

Background Information

La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world's leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are England and La-Z-Boy. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew®, Hammary®, and Kincaid®. The company-owned Retail segment includes 155 of the 355 La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores.  Joybird is an e-commerce retailer and manufacturer of upholstered furniture.

The corporation's branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes 355 stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries® stores and 559 independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for the company's Kincaid and England operating units. Additional information is available at http://www.la-z-boy.com/.

Contact:
Kathy Liebmann
734-241-2438 
kathy.liebmann@la-z-boy.com 

