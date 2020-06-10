Market Overview

Globus Maritime Sets Date for the Release of First Quarter 2020 Results

Globe Newswire  
June 10, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
GLYFADA, Greece, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Maritime Limited ("Globus," the "Company," "we," or "our"), (NASDAQ:GLBS), a dry bulk shipping company, announced today that it will release financial results for the three‐month period ended March 31, 2020, after the market closes in New York on Friday, June 12, 2020.

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus's subsidiaries own and operate 5 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300,571 DWT and a weighted average age of 12.1 years as of March 31, 2020.

For further information please contact:
     
  Globus Maritime Limited +30 210 960 8300
  Athanasios Feidakis a.g.feidakis@globusmaritime.gr
     
  Capital Link – New York +1 212 661 7566
  Nicolas Bornozis globus@capitallink.com

