Arcutis to Present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Health Care Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 10, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today announced that President and CEO Frank Watanabe will participate in a fireside chat during the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference Webcast taking place June 9-11, 2020.

Details for the presentation are as follows:
Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference Webcast
Presentation Date: Thursday, June 11, 2020
Presentation Time: 11:10 a.m. PT / 2:10 p.m. ET
 

The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed at the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at https://investors.arcutis.com/events-and-presentations. Arcutis will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.
Arcutis is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. Arcutis exploits recent innovations in inflammation and immunology to develop potential best-in-class therapies against validated biological targets, leveraging our deep development, formulation and commercialization expertise to bring to market novel dermatology treatments, while maximizing our probability of technical success and financial resources.  Arcutis is currently developing four novel compounds, including ARQ-151 (topical roflumilast cream); ARQ-154 (topical roflumilast foam); ARQ-252, and ARQ-255 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and eczema, vitiligo, and alopecia areata. For more information, please visit www.arcutis.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Investors and Media:
Heather Rowe Armstrong
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
harmstrong@arcutis.com
805-418-5006, Ext. 740

