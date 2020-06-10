Market Overview

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. to Participate at the Jefferies Consumer Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 10, 2020 8:30am   Comments
RIDGEFIELD, Conn., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF), a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States, today announced that the Company will present at the virtual Jefferies Consumer Conference on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The presentation will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.chefswarehouse.com/.

About The Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. is a premier distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada focused on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and/or operate some of the nation's leading menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. carries and distributes more than 55,000 products to more than 34,000 customer locations throughout the United States and Canada.

Contact:
Investor Relations:
Jim Leddy, CFO, (718) 684-8415

