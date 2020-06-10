Winnebago Industries' Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Announcement to be Made on June 24, 2020

FOREST CITY, Iowa, June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), a leading outdoor lifestyle product manufacturer, plans to issue its earnings release for its third quarter Fiscal 2020 before the market opens on June 24, 2020. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the quarter on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 9 a.m. CDT.

All interested parties are invited to listen live via the Company's website, http://investor.wgo.net . The event will be archived and available for replay for the next 90 days. To access the replay, click on https://winnebago.gcs-web.com/event-calendar .

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading U.S. manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheel products and boats. Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit http://investor.wgo.net .