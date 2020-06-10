MiX Telematics To Host June 17 Webinar with Heavy Duty Trucking: 5 Ways Telematics Can Help Fleets Stay Safe and Viable During COVID-19

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT, JSE: MIX)), a leading global provider of fleet and asset management solutions, announced today that it will present a webinar titled, " 5 Ways Telematics Can Help Fleets Stay Safe and Viable During COVID-19 ." The event, hosted by Heavy Duty Trucking magazine, will take place June 17, 2020 at 2pm ET.



Truck drivers are playing an essential role in keeping much-needed food and supplies moving during the COVID-19 pandemic. And telematics technology – nearly ubiquitous in heavy-duty vehicles thanks to the recent ELD mandate – is helping fleets improve safety and efficiency during the crisis in a number of ways. Currently, we are seeing fleets implement telematics even in their medium- and light-duty vehicles to take advantage of these improvements.



In this webinar, we'll describe five ways telematics can help fleets stay safe and viable – from eliminating paper logs and manifests that used to be passed among people, to preventive maintenance aspects that help keep vehicles in service during this critical time. Due to these benefits, telematics investments can often pay for themselves in a matter of months.



Attendees will learn how telematics technology helps fleets:

Reduce points of physical contact between people

Improve fuel efficiency and vehicle utilization, to keep costs down

Stay on top of vehicle maintenance so vehicles are out of service less frequently

To register for this free event, visit https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1319118&sti=Webinars .

