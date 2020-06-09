Market Overview

Casper Sleep Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Globe Newswire  
June 09, 2020 5:56pm   Comments
​LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into alleged violations of securities laws, and may file a lawsuit on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, including eligibility for appointment as a class representative. Investors can submit their transaction and contact information here to participate in the case.

The investigation concerns whether the Company misled investors regarding the strength of Casper's global operations. Casper went public in February 2020, selling over 8 million shares at $12 a share. Just a few weeks later, in April 2020, the Company announced that Casper would decrease its global operations, including a dramatic 21% reduction to its global operations and sales team, and close its European operations. Casper also disclosed that Gregory Macfarlane had resigned from his positions as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

