Unity Bank's 14th Annual Classic Car Show Benefitting Family Promise Will Be Virtual in 2020

CLINTON, N.J., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bank is seeking sponsors and classic car owners for the 14th Annual Cruisin' Bob's Classic Car Show, which for the last 13 years has been held at the bank's Clinton headquarters, but will be virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. All proceeds from the car show will benefit Family Promise of Hunterdon County and Family Promise of Warren County .



"For the last 13 years, the car show has been a fun way to support Family Promise's valuable work in the community, and they need our support more than ever this year," said Unity Bank President & CEO James A. Hughes. "Our employees and the community love the car show. We think a virtual car show will be a fun way to raise money for Family Promise while still engaging our loyal car owners who have consistently supported the event each year. It will also give us a way to connect with the community during this time of social distancing."

The bank will feature car owners on its website at unitybank.com/benefitcarshow . Car owners can register on the website and upload car photos. Unity will also feature owner's fond memories and fun facts about the cars on the website. Spectators can also enter the bank's VISA Gift Card Contest and donate to the event. Sponsors can also sign-up on the website, which will feature participating businesses, or email marketing@unitybank.com for further assistance.

"During this pandemic, we face challenges in Warren County, unlike ever before," said Bob Frankenfield, Executive Director of Family Promise of Warren County. "We know that many who were employed, now are thrust into difficult situations with the unexpected loss of income. FPWC will continue to stabilize these folks with our homelessness prevention and rapid re-housing services. Thanks to everyone who supports those in need, in our own backyards."

The car registration fee is $10 and sponsorship levels range from $10 to $250. The virtual car show will run through June 30th.

"As the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect families in the United States, local homeless and vulnerable families are facing unimaginable conditions," said Angela Fields, M.Div., Executive Director of Family Promise of Hunterdon County. "Organizations like Family Promise of Hunterdon County, face increased demand while being forced to cancel crucial fundraising events. We need your help now more than ever to fill the needs of the many."

The car show last year drew a record number of automobiles and attendees. Classic car owners compete for cash prizes, judged by participants, in different categories. Please visit unitybank.com/carshow for more information on registration.

Family Promise of Hunterdon County and Family Promise of Warren County provide services to both help overcome and prevent homelessness through the Interfaith Hospitality Network (IHN) – a network of congregations and volunteers who provide overnight/weekend shelter, home-cooked meals, and companionship to families who enter the program. Comprehensive case management, licensed counseling services and a donation program are also available.

About Unity Bancorp, Inc.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY), the parent company of Unity Bank, its primary and wholly owned subsidiary, is a financial services organization headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank provides financial services to businesses and consumers at 19 branches throughout New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. Unity Bank provides community-oriented commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, online and mobile services. For more information, please visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265).