Author Chronicles Grueling Life in Romania Under Communist Rule in Memoir

Mission Viejo, CA, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An original story of an underdog rising from the ashes in the face of adversity under Communist rule to fulfill his dream of a dignified life, "The Message" by Dr. Michael Hansen is an inspiring memoir that delves deeply into what life looks like in countries under Communist control, fleshing out what these societies look like in a way that transcends superficial statistics and standard historical information. Hansen also reflects on how Communism influenced his own life decisions, and how he chose to be a dentist to avoid politics, to better relate to people, and prevent government interference in his professional choices.

Born a little over a year and a half before Soviet control of Romania, Dr. Hansen knew only of a life in which socioeconomic order was based on official decisions. His creativity was limited to basic professional resources and self-censorship in any conversation. He risked his and his family's lives countless times to begin anew in America as a dentist, which presented equally challenging obstacles of different sorts, including language and cultural barriers. Dr. Hansen wrote his story down to remind people of a gruesome reality often swept under the rug and shed light on the true chaos Communism presents for those who suffered under its control.

"There are two ways to look at this book- it's a personal evolution I went through and it is a political disclosure of what life is under the cover of political façade of the communist society. The kind of life I had to live, it separated me from the person I wanted to be and the people I love most," the author said.

Readers will enjoy "The Message" as it provides unique insight into a world under Communist rule that highlights the true struggles and emotions of the people that suffered. This exclusive understanding of life in Romania during this horrific time takes readers on a journey through a dystopic reality that existed not long ago.



"The Message"

By Dr. Michael Hansen

ISBN: 9781465352583 (softcover); 9781465352590 (hardcover); 9781465352606 (electronic)

Available at the Xlibris Online Bookstore, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Hansen was born in Bucharest, Romania, in 1943. His career in dentistry began at the Carol Davila Medical School in Romania— a life-long profession he continues to practice today. After moving to America without knowing any English, Hansen spent his night shifts as a janitor practicing his language skills on a vacuum cleaner to prepare for his dentistry certification test. He opened his own office in 1982 in Mission Viejo, Calif., where he still practices today.





