REMINDER/Dorel Industries Inc. Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Globe Newswire  
June 09, 2020 8:30am   Comments
MONTREAL, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:00 A.M.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, shareholders are asked to participate in the meeting by live audio webcast at https://www.dorel.com/eng/shareholder-information

Shareholders will have the ability to interact with Dorel Industries Inc. Senior Management by submitting questions to ir@dorel.com. To be sure your questions are addressed during the Q&A portion of the annual meeting, it is recommended that you submit them no later than 5 p.m. on June 8, 2020.

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX:DII, DII.A)) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile's powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 8,900 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

For more information: MaisonBrison
  Rick Leckner
  Tel.: (514) 731-0000

