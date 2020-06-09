Vaccinex, Inc. to Present at the Virtual Investor Fireside Chat Series

Live video moderated discussion with President and CEO, Maurice Zauderer, Ph.D., on Tuesday, June 16, at 10:00 AM ET, immediately followed by an interactive Q&A session



ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering novel investigational antibody therapies in Huntington's disease and cancer, today announced that Maurice Zauderer, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Vaccinex will present at the Virtual Investor Fireside Chat Series on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET.

A live video webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website ( www.vaccinex.com ). Immediately following the fireside chat, management will participate in an interactive Q&A session with interested parties, allowing participants to type in questions and receive live responses. A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for one year.

To schedule a one-on-one call with management, please submit a request through the conference website vifiresidechat.com , or contact the conference at info@virtualinvestorco.com . For more information about the event, please visit vifiresidechat.com .

About Vaccinex, Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company engaged in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including neurodegenerative diseases, cancer and autoimmune disorders, with currently active clinical trials in Huntington's disease and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer. Vaccinex is based in Rochester, New York.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Vaccinex, Inc. ("Vaccinex," "we," "us," or "our"), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current beliefs and expectations. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "potential," "advance," and similar expressions or their negatives (as well as other words and expressions referencing future events, conditions, or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the expected timing and results of our ongoing clinical trials, our expectations regarding the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on our clinical trials and clinical data, and our expectations regarding the potential benefits, activity and effectiveness of our product candidates. Forward-looking statements may involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our research and pre-clinical development programs, clinical development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, our ability to continue as a going concern, the impact on our operations and clinical trials of the current COVID-19 pandemic, uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost and completion of preclinical and clinical trials, uncertainties related to regulatory approval, our history of operating losses and need to raise additional capital, risks related to our dependence on our lead product candidate, pepinemab, and other matters that could affect our development plans or the commercial potential of our product candidates. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the other risks and uncertainties described in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 9, 2020 and subsequent periodic reports.

