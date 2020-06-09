Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Appoints Andrew Stimpson as Head of European Banks Research

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW), a full-service, boutique investment bank and broker-dealer that specializes in the financial services sector, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF), today announced that Andrew (Andy) Stimpson has rejoined the firm as Head of European Banks Research, based in KBW's London office.



Mr. Stimpson rejoins KBW after spending six years at Bank of America, where he covered the Swiss, German, and Nordic banks and closely followed regulatory change and technological disruption to the global banking sector. During his tenure at Bank of America, the firm's European banks team was voted #1 by Institutional Investor for four consecutive years.

"We are thrilled to have Andy lead our bank research effort in Europe," said Thomas B. Michaud, KBW President & CEO. "This hire is yet another example of KBW's continued investment in our European equities platform and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to being the premier global investment bank focused exclusively on financial services and FinTech."

Mr. Stimpson covered the Swiss and German banks during a previous nine year stint at KBW. During that time, he also authored countless strategy reports and cooperated with various policy makers, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and European Banking Authority (EBA).

Erick Davis, KBW Head of European Equities, added, "Andy's European banks research is valued for its thought leadership and prescriptive analysis. His intensity of focus on client service has made him a trusted advisor to institutional investors and he will be an asset to both our global bank research product and our European team."

Mr. Stimpson earned a BA (Hons) degree from the University of Brighton, where he studied International Finance and Capital Markets.

KBW Information

KBW, a Stifel company, operates in the U.S. and Europe through its broker dealer subsidiaries, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. and Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited ("SNEL"), also trading as Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Europe ("KBW Europe"). Over the years, KBW has established itself as a leading authority in the banking, insurance, brokerage, asset management, mortgage banking, fintech and specialty finance sectors. Founded in 1962, the firm maintains industry-leading positions in the areas of research, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital raising as well as sales and trading in equities securities of financial services companies.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel's broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC and Century Securities Associates, Inc. The Company's broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company's website at www.stifel.com . For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases .

