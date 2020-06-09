TransGlobe Energy Corporation Announces Its Participation in the Virtual Summer Summit

AIM & TSX: "TGL" & NASDAQ: "TGA"

CALGARY, Alberta, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransGlobe Energy Corporation ("TransGlobe" or the "Company") announces that the Company will be participating at the upcoming Virtual Summer Summit June 9 to June 12, 2020. TransGlobe will be presenting on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 10:20 am EDT/3:20 pm BST.



Interested persons may access the webcast at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35051

About TransGlobe

TransGlobe Energy Corporation is a cash flow focused oil and gas exploration and development company whose current activities are concentrated in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Canada. TransGlobe's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol TGL and on the NASDAQ Exchange under the symbol TGA.