Goosehead Insurance to Participate in the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 08, 2020 6:41pm   Comments
WESTLAKE, Texas, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. ("Goosehead" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, announced today that Mark E. Jones, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer will participate in a virtual fireside chat for the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday June 10th at 10:00 AM Central Time.  Mr. Jones will be joined by Michael Colby, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Mark Colby, Chief Financial Officer for the fireside chat.

A link to the live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.gooseheadinsurance.com. A replay of the fireside chat will be accessible on the website via the same link following the conference.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ:GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States.  Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience.  Goosehead represents over 100 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of seven corporate sales offices and over 1,012 operating and contracted franchise locations.  For more information, please visit www.gooseheadinsurance.com.

Contacts

Investor and Media Contact:

Dan Farrell
Goosehead Insurance - VP Capital Markets
Phone: (214) 838-5290
Email: IR@goosehead.com; PR@goosehead.com              

