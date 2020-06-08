DCPSC Approves Next Set of Grid Modernization Recommendations

Washington, D.C., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) issued a decision approving the next set of grid modernization recommendations for the District of Columbia, in its grid modernization proceeding, Power Path DC (Formal Case No. 1130, Order No. 20364).

The Order addresses the remaining recommendations from the Power Path DC stakeholder process, including:

• Enhancing data access for all residential customers through Pepco's "Green Button Connect My Data";

• Issuing notice of inquiry, inviting stakeholder input on distributed energy resources (DERs) ownership rules;

• Directing Pepco and Washington Gas to make system-level data available on their websites; and

• Aligning Power Path DC vision statement with the District's clean energy and climate commitments.

In January, the Commission took the first in a series of steps to advance grid modernization in the District. The January Order approved several stakeholder recommendations:

• Adopting a new distribution system planning process to allow open and transparent stakeholder engagement;

• Launching the Power Path DC pilot projects governance board;

• Developing a new retail choice website, DC Power Connect, that will serve as a central clearinghouse for third-party energy suppliers; and• Establishing a separate microgrid proceeding.

Chairman Willie L. Phillips stated, "By aligning Power Path DC with the District's clean energy goals, we take another important step towards achieving our strategic vision of a customer-focused, clean and renewable energy grid for the District."

To learn more about Power Path DC Order, Formal Case No. 1130, visit dcpsc.org.

The Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia is an independent agency established by Congress in 1913 to regulate electric, natural gas, and telecommunications companies in the District of Columbia.

###

Attachment

Kellie Didigu Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia 202-626-5124 kdidigu@psc.dc.gov