eGRC Market to Rise at an Impressive CAGR of 13.2%; Urgent Need for Analyzing Regulatory Policies to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nowadays, several organizations around the world are adopting automated and digital solutions at a rapid rate. It is further increasing the risk of data theft in those organizations. To battle the challenges of third-party exposure, cybersecurity threats, reputation risk, and regulatory change, the adoption of eGRC will aid in the global enterprise governance, risk & compliance (eGRC) market growth during the forecast period.

According to a published report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, " eGRC Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), By End-User (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail & Consumer Goods, Telecom & IT and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the global enterprise governance, risk & compliance (eGRC) market is projected to reach USD 57.57 Billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period. However, the report states that the global market was valued at USD 21.72 Billion in 2018. The report further provides an in-depth examination of the ongoing and latest trends with a focus on the business environment worldwide.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415







The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415







Ability to Analyze and Reduce Organizational Risks to Boost Growth of Software Segment

In terms of component, the global enterprise governance, risk & compliance (eGRC) market is grouped into software and services. Amongst these, the software sub-segment is anticipated to generate a high global enterprise governance, risk & compliance (eGRC) market revenue during the forthcoming years. It will occur due to the urgent requirement for streamlined and automated GRC programs across the world. A rise in the need for analyzing regulatory policies, obligations, and requirements will also impact growth positively. Additionally, eGRC software has the capability of receiving actionable insights and analyzing them to decrease the risks with the help of business intelligence tools, machine learning technology, and analytics tools.

Rising Government Investment and Initiatives to Develop eGRC to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

The global enterprise governance, risk & compliance (eGRC) market is geographically divided into Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America. Out of these regions, North America and Europe are in the dominant positions in the global eGRC market. The growth is attributed to the increasing cybersecurity threats in North America due to a rise in the dependency on digital tools. Moreover, in Europe, numerous enterprises are relying more on cloud-based business models which is likely to increase the market growth in the coming years. Also, rising implementation of latest technologies, such as cloud-based solutions, big data, connected devices for workplace integration, BYOD, social networking platforms, and other similar systems tend to bring about security threats. Even then, enterprises deploy them due to their performance-optimizing features and expensive nature.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415







Fortune Business Insights predicts that Asia Pacific will exhibit significantly high CAGR in the coming years due to the ongoing developments in emerging nations, namely, China, Japan, and India. The governments of these nations are investing huge amount in the research and development activities of big data and artificial intelligence. Moreover, the adoption of cloud-based solutions has rapidly increased in this region.

IBM and Thomson Reuters Focus on Strategic Partnership for Developing a Combination of AI and Data

IBM, a multinational information technology company, based in the U.S., announced its partnership with Thomson Reuters, a Canadian multinational media conglomerate, headquartered in Canada in May 2019. The strategic collaboration would aid the banks in addressing the increasing regulatory requirements through a robust combination of real-time regulatory insights and artificial intelligence (AI). The developed solution is called RegTech and it would be delivered from IBM cloud.





Fortune Business Insights has listed some of the prominent market players operating in the global enterprise governance, risk & compliance (eGRC) market. They are:

Bwise

Dell Technologies, Inc.

EMC CORPORATION

IBM Corporation

MetricStream, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Thomson Reuters

Wolters Kluwer N.V.





Quick Buy – eGRC Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101415







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global eGRC Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Component

Software Services Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Deployment Model

Cloud-based On premise Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Organization Size

Large Enterprise Small & Medium Business Enterprise Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Vertical

BFSI Healthcare Government Energy & Utilities Manufacturing Retail & Consumer Goods Telecom & IT Others (Transportation & Logistics, Construction, etc.) Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued...!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market-101415







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:



Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Push-To-Talk Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis by Network (PoC, LMR), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Public Safety & Security, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing & Construction, Travel & Hospitality Defense), And Regional Forecast 2018-2025





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.