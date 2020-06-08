Kaleido Biosciences Announces 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held as Virtual Meeting

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO), a clinical-stage healthcare company with a chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health, today announced that in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will now be held solely by live webcast to comply with public health recommendations and protect the health of employees, Stockholders and directors. Stockholders will no longer be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.



As previously announced, the meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). There are no changes to the items of business to be addressed at the Annual Meeting, which are described in Kaleido's proxy materials that were distributed previously and are available at www.proxydocs.com/KLDO. The proxy card will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Whether or not Stockholders plan to attend the Annual Meeting virtually, Kaleido encourages them to vote and submit their proxy in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the materials.

Attending the Virtual Annual Meeting

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, Stockholders of record and beneficial owners as of the close of business on April 20, 2020, are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting. To attend the Annual Meeting, Stockholders must register at www.proxydocs.com/KLDO before the deadline of 5:00 p.m. EDT on June 15, 2020.

As part of the registration process, Stockholders will be required to enter the control number that appears on their proxy card, voter instruction form, notice of internet availability of proxy materials, or previously received email. Beneficial owners must obtain a legally valid proxy from their broker, bank or other agent and provide this proxy during the registration process. After completing registration, Stockholders and beneficial owners will receive further instructions via email, including unique links to the website where they can access the Annual Meeting and vote online during the meeting.

Participants are encouraged to access the Annual Meeting prior to the start time. Stockholders of record and beneficial owners needing technical support will be able to access support during registration and on the day of the meeting.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences is a clinical-stage healthcare company with a differentiated, chemistry-driven approach to targeting the microbiome to treat disease and improve human health. The Company has built a proprietary product platform to enable the rapid and cost-efficient discovery and development of novel Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT™). MMTs are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the gut's existing microbes. Kaleido is advancing a broad pipeline of MMT candidates with the potential to address a variety of diseases and conditions with significant unmet patient needs. To learn more, visit https://kaleido.com/.

