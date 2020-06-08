Stephen J. Akerley Joins InterDigital as Vice President, Litigation

WILMINGTON, Del., June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced that Stephen J. Akerley has joined the company as Vice President, Litigation.



In his 28-year career, Mr. Akerley has forged a presence as a leading voice and litigator on IP issues worldwide. He has been a partner at various top law firms, including Dechert LLP and, since 2017, Mintz Levin, specializing in standards-essential patent and FRAND issues. He has been quoted as an expert on IP issues in leading publications such as the Financial Times and Los Angeles Times, among others. Mr. Akerley has been listed among the top IP litigators in Silicon Valley and recognized multiple times as a top litigator by Daily Journal and National Law Journal.

"Steve Akerley is one of the most capable, knowledgeable and innovative litigators and thinkers in the matter of standards-essential patents, FRAND licensing, and intellectual property generally," said Richard Gulino, Chief Legal Officer, InterDigital. "As a top research company and leader in fair, transparent licensing, InterDigital is pleased to add Steve to our team and we look forward to his contributions in framing discussions with potential customers."

