Electrophysiology Devices Market to Reach USD 10.51 Billion by 2026; Increasing Number of Product Launches to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global electrophysiology devices market size is projected to reach USD 10.51 billion by 2026. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Electrophysiology Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Ablation Catheters, Diagnostic Catheters, Mapping Systems, Accessories & Others), By Application (Atrial Fibrillation, Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT), Ventricular Tachycardia, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & ASCs, and Specialty Clinics & Diagnostic Centres), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market size was USD 4.60 billion in 2018 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/electrophysiology-devices-market-101730







Electrophysiology devices are used in the treatment of severe cardiovascular diseases. The high prevalence of heart-related disorders has created massive product demand across the world. Increasing adoption of habits such as alcohol consumption and smoking will have a positive impact on market growth. The advent of technologically advanced electrophysiology devices has enabled enhanced operating efficiency in surgical procedures. Improving health reimbursement policies, coupled with the increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure will open up a huge potential for market growth.

The report offers detailed insights into the electrophysiology devices market. It encompasses several factors that have made a positive impact on the growth of the market in recent years. The market is segmented on the basis of factors such as product type, application, and end users. Additionally, the market is classified on the basis of regional demographics. Forecast values are evaluated for the period of 2019-2026.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/electrophysiology-devices-market-101730







Increasing Number of Product Launches to Aid Growth

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the influence of major factors on the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of product launches have made the highest impact on the growth of the market in recent years. The report highlights a few of the major products of recent years.

In September 2019, Biosense Webster Inc., announced the launch of CARTONET. The device was the world's first secure cloud-based network, aimed to review and analyze atrial fibrillation cases. The device successfully enhanced the overall efficiency of the procedure. Abbott's new electrophysiology mapping catheter system was another product that has made a positive impact on the market in recent years.





Quick Buy - Electrophysiology Devices Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101730







Increasing Prevalence of Heart Failure to Aid Growth of the Market in North America

Among all regions, North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing heart failure rates in several countries across this region, coupled with the increasing adoption of unhealthy lifestyle habits will aid growth of the market in this region. The market in Europe will witness significant growth, owing to the high prevalence of atrial fibrillation in countries such as Germany, Spain, and Italy will contribute to the growth of the market in Europe.



List of the leading companies that are operating in the Electrophysiology Devices Market:

Abbott

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Stereotaxis, Inc.

AtriCure, Inc.

AngioDynamics

Biotronik, Inc



Industry Developments:

Abbott announced the launch of a new electrophysiology mapping catheter design. The HD grid mapping catheter helps physicians gain a clearer vision during trans catheter ablation procedures.



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/electrophysiology-devices-market-101730







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Detailed Product Mapping By Key Market Players Prevalence of Tachycardia by Key Regions/ Key Countries, 2018 Technological Advancements in Electrophysiology Devices Key industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Electrophysiology Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Ablation Catheters Diagnostic Catheters Mapping System Accessories Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

Atrial Fibrillation Supraventricular Tachycardia (SVT) Ventricular Tachycardia Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals & ASC's Specialty Clinics & Diagnostic Centers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/electrophysiology-devices-market-101730





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Defibrillators Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Type (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), Transvenous ICD, External Defibrillator) By End User(Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory, Schools and other Public Places) and Geography Forecast till 2026

External Defibrillator Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Product (Automated External Defibrillator (AED), Manual and Semi-automatic External Defibrillator, Wearable External Defibrillator), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Schools and other Public Places) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Medical Devices Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Type (Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging, IVD, MIS, Wound Management, Diabetes Care, Ophthalmic Devices, Dental & Nephrology), End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2025

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

