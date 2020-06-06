SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges investors in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) to submit their losses now . The June 16, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action that has been filed against the company and senior executives is fast approaching.



Class Period: June 6, 2019 - Apr. 13, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 16, 2020

The Complaint alleges Defendants misreported GSX's financials, student enrollment figures, and teacher qualifications.

Investors began to learn the truth on Feb. 25, 2020, when Grizzly Research published a scathing report, accusing GSX of "drastically overstating its profitability in its US public filings, especially for 2018." Grizzly claimed that GSX had generated "fake student enrollments to boost student count," and "fabricated teachers profiles."

On Apr. 14, 2020, Citron Research similarly charged GSX with fabricating revenues by 70% and overstating net profits by 75%.

Then, on May 7, 2020, Citron published another report, citing "definitive evidence" of GSX "committing securities fraud." Citron avers that GSX understated customer acquisition costs by moving expenses off its books to shell companies.

On May 18, 2020, Muddy Waters joined in, concluding GSX "is a near-total fraud," given that 70-80% of its users are fake.

On May 28, 2020, Muddy Waters cited additional evidence of GSX fabricating its user numbers, including an account from a former GSX manager.

Most recently, on June 2, 2020, Grizzly Research followed up with another scathing report. Grizzly claims: (a) GSX's "publicly claimed student enrollment count and revenue are inflated by approximately 900%;" (b) "GSX appears to be conducting illegal marketing activities on a massive scale;" and, (c) "[w]e believe the company's core marketing strategy is built around identity theft."

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving GSX deceived investors," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

