AssetMark to Attend the Morgan Stanley Virtual U.S. Financials Conference

CONCORD, Calif., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) today announced that the Company will be attending the Morgan Stanley Virtual U.S. Financials Conference on Wednesday, June 10th.



The Company will be presenting at the conference on June 10th at 4:00pm ET, which can be accessed via webcast. A link to the webcast is available on AssetMark's Investor Relations website. Additionally, the company will be hosting one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Analysts and portfolio managers that wish to attend this conference or would like to request a meeting should contact Morgan Stanley.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.



AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that power independent financial advisors and their clients. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that comprises fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment platform solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark had $56.0 billion in platform assets as of March 31, 2020 and has a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years.

