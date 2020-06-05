Plexus Fireside Chat at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

NEENAH, Wis., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) announced today it will attend the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9, 2020. During the conference, Stifel will host a fireside chat with Plexus' management team via audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



What: Plexus Fireside Chat and Webcast at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

When: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast by accessing the following link: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/stifel19/plxs

Replay: The webcast will be available through the following link for 90 days following the live event: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/stifel19/plxs



Investor and Media Contact

Heather Beresford

+1.920.751.3612

heather.beresford@plexus.com

