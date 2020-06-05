Market Overview

Plexus Fireside Chat at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 05, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
NEENAH, Wis., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) announced today it will attend the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 9, 2020.  During the conference, Stifel will host a fireside chat with Plexus' management team via audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

What: Plexus Fireside Chat and Webcast at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference
   
When: Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time
   
Where: Participants are encouraged to join the live webcast by accessing the following link: http://www.wsw.com/webcast/stifel19/plxs
   
Replay: The webcast will be available through the following link for 90 days following the live event:  http://www.wsw.com/webcast/stifel19/plxs
   

Heather Beresford
+1.920.751.3612
heather.beresford@plexus.com

Since 1979, Plexus has been partnering with companies to create the products that build a better world.  We are a team of over 19,000 individuals who are dedicated to providing global Design and Development, Supply Chain Solutions, New Product Introduction, Manufacturing, and Aftermarket Services.  Plexus is a global leader that specializes in serving customers in industries with highly complex products and demanding regulatory environments.  Plexus delivers customer service excellence to leading global companies by providing innovative, comprehensive solutions throughout the product's lifecycle.  For more information about Plexus, visit our website at www.plexus.com.

