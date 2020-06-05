ServiceMaster 4-Day Deadline Alert: The Law Firm of Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. Reminds SERV Investors of June 9, 2020 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action

WELLINGTON, Fla., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barbuto & Johansson, P.A. ("BARJO" or the "Firm") and Of Counsel, Neil Rothstein, Esq. (with over 30 years of Securities Class Action experience, including cases against ENRON and Halliburton) reminds investors in SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC. (NYSE:SERV) of the June 9, 2020 deadline to petition the court for the role of lead plaintiff.



The original lawsuit, Michael Ruttenberg v. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc., et al., Case No.: 1:20-cv-02976-ER, which has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired ServiceMaster common stock between February 26, 2019 and November 4, 2019 (the "Class Period"), alleges violations of federal securities laws.

The lawsuit alleges, in part, that during the Class Period, the Defendants made false and misleading statements to investors. Specifically, it is alleged that ServiceMaster failed to properly inspect clients' property for termite activity, and as a result, the Company faced a wave of costly termite litigation, which was not disclosed to investors. During the Class Period, the stock price dropped over 30%, from a high of about $58.22, to a low of about $40.38. The share price closed yesterday at $33.68. Shareholders have until June 9, 2020 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

BARJO follows the principles set forth in the case Berger v. Compaq, 257 F.3d 475 (5th Cir. 2001) which states "[c]lass action lawsuits are intended to serve as a vehicle for capable, committed advocates to pursue the goals of the class members through counsel, not for capable, committed counsel to pursue their own goals through the class members."