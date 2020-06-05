Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Harsco to Participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 05, 2020 8:00am   Comments
Share:

CAMP HILL, Pa., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) announced today that Company management will participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 10. The Company will be represented by Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger and Investor Relations Vice President Dave Martin. Updated presentation materials are available on the Company's website at https://investors.harsco.com/.

About Harsco Corporation 
Harsco Corporation is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

Investor Contact 
David Martin
717.612.5628
damartin@harsco.com		 Media Contact
Jay Cooney
717.730.3683
jcooney@harsco.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com