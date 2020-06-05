Clutch Disc Market for Automotive to Reach USD 5.28 Billion by 2026; Rising Traffic Congestion to Propel Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clutch disc market for automotive is likely to gain momentum from the increasing traffic congestion worldwide. People are nowadays looking for fuel-efficient vehicles that would provide a comfortable driving experience. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a recent report, titled, "Clutch Disc Market for Automotive Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Transmission Type (Manual Transmission, Automatic Transmission, Automated Manual Transmission, and Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026." As per the report, the automotive clutch disc market size was USD 3.98 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.28 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecast period.





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with "Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19" on this Market,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/clutch-disc-market-102851







List of top players profiled in clutch disc market research report:

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Schaeffler Technologies AG

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

BorgWarner Inc.

Valeo S.A.

Exedy Corporation

F.C.C. Co., Ltd.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Highlights of the Report:

Extensive analysis of the automotive clutch disc market trends, growth drivers, and barriers.

In-depth analysis of the competitive landscape including new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, investments, collaborations, agreements, and contracts.

Profiles of all the companies present in the market.

Detailed information about the regions and the factors that would drive growth in them.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Urbanization to Augment Growth

Rapid industrialization, improvements in road infrastructures, and rising urbanization are few of the crucial factors responsible for the automotive clutch disc market growth worldwide. Apart from that, these factors are gradually driving the construction, mining, IT, and logistics industry. In addition to that, the growing population is upsurging the demand for commercial vehicles across the globe. In case of the automated manual transmission, the driver can either sift to the manual gear system or use the automatic transmission as per their requirement.





Gain More Insights into the Clutch Disc Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/clutch-disc-market-102851







It is possible just by pulling the gear lever backward for downshift and pushing it for upshift. It is also equipped with a gearbox as the clutch pedal is missing. This dual clutch system provides a better performance in terms of swift throttle response and smooth gearshift. However, the rising shift of the masses towards zero emission vehicles may hinder market growth in the coming years.

Segment-

Automatic Transmission Segment to Grow Rapidly Backed by its Possession of Dual Pedal Technology

In terms of transmission type, the market is segregated into automated manual transmission, automatic transmission, and manual transmission. Out of these, the automatic transmission segment held 42.0% automotive clutch disc market share in 2018 backed by its ability to change gears along with the movement of the vehicle by eliminating the need to manually shift the gears. It is considered to be one of the most significant components of the powertrain. It also features dual pedal or self-shifting transmission technology. This segment would set to grow exponentially owing to the high demand for convenience and comfortable driving, as well as rising traffic congestion.

Regional Analysis-

Rising Automotive Manufacturers to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the rest of the world. Europe generated USD 792.7 million automotive clutch disc market share in 2018 because of the increasing number of automotive manufacturers present in the developing nations, such as India and China. Also, the rising purchasing capacity of the masses, coupled with increasing urbanization and industrialization would contribute to the market growth. The governments of various countries are taking several initiatives to provide subsidies to promote production and sales of vehicles in this region.





Order Complete Research Report with Impact of COVID-19 Analysis: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102851







Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Engage in Joining Hands with Other Companies to Intensify Competition

The market consists of numerous enterprises that are persistently striving to keep up with the latest trends for fulfilling the needs of their growing consumer bases. To do so, they are singing new contracts and agreements with the other reputed companies for delivering them unique products. Below is one of the key industry developments:

November 2019: BorgWarner teamed up with ChangAn to provide the latter with its highly integrated compact triple clutch P2 drive module and electro-hydraulic control unit. These will be used in the latter's cutting-edge hybrid transmission technology.



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships Distributor Analysis – For Major Players Growth and Penetration Analysis Porter's Five Forces Analysis PEST Analysis Vendor Landscape

Global Clutch Disc Market for Automotive Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Transmission Type

Manual Transmission Automatic Transmission Automated Manual Transmission Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/clutch-disc-market-102851







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Automotive Instrument Cluster Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Cluster Type (Analog, Digital, and Hybrid), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Automotive Catalytic Converter Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Two Way Oxidation, Three-Way Oxidation-Reduction, Diesel Oxidation Catalyst), By Material Type (Platinum, Palladium, and Rhodium) and By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Automotive Electronics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Application Type (Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), Body Electronics, Power Electronics, and Infotainment), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle, and Electric Vehicle) and Regional Forecasts, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

