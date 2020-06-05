Polypropylene Market Size, COVID19 Impact Analysis, PP Industry Growth Forecast 2019-2026; Says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polypropylene market size is expected to reach USD 122.31 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The growing consumption of packaged products will spur demand for the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Polypropylene (PP) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Homopolymer, Copolymer), By End User (Packaging, Automotive, Infrastructure & Construction, Consumer Goods/Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Electrical & Electronics, Agriculture, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026" the market size stood at USD 79.85 billion in 2018.

According to the report, the value of this market stood at USD 79.85 billion in 2018. The report also provides the following:

Comprehensive research into the different market drivers and trends;

In-depth study of the various market segments;

Detailed evaluation of the regional dynamics and competitive landscape of the market; and

Thorough assessment of the challenges the market currently faces and is likely to face in the future.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Market Driver :

Heavy Demand from Food & Beverage to Propel Growth

The growing demand for packaging solutions from the food & beverage industry will foster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. The increasing consumption of packaged food products such as munchies, biscuits, and chocolates will augur well for the market. Polypropylene has the properties for effective packaging solutions, which retains the quality of the product. This factor will further fuel demand for polypropylene in the industry. The rising adoption of PP in the automotive sector due to easy processability, effective sealing, and stiffness properties will increase its application in safety subsystems, doors, and seat assemblies.

The manufacturing of toys, fashion apparel, and sports equipment owing to the PP's easily moldable, durable, and flexibility will enable speedy expansion of the market. The increasing demand for agricultural tools such as drippers, microtubes, and nozzles will boost the market during the forecast period. The high rigidity property of PP will improve its prospects in industrial applications, mainly for the packaging of electrical spares and parts. The enhancement of transparency and the appearance of packaging material for clear visibility of products will further create new opportunities for the market. In addition, the growing demand for plastic-based products will positively influence the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis :

Booming Electronics Industry to Foster Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 8.83 billion in 2018 and is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the medical and electrical & electronics manufacturing industries in the region. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the booming automotive industry in developing countries such as China, Japan, and India. The growing demand for packaged food items in the emerging nation will influence the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to rise profoundly during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for packaging food items. The high manufacturing of automobiles will have a positive impact on the market.





Key Development :

June 2019: Borealis instigated its value chain partners to shift the use of polymers from conventional polystyrene to viable polypropylene alternatives for sustainable foam and rigid packaging.

November 2018: Braskem declared eight proposals for the plastic sector that included a process for reducing the order of recycled resins residue without affecting the properties of polyolefin.

February 2018: Formosa Plastics announced to expand its annual production capacity for polypropylene from 450 KT to 522 KT at its Ningbo plant by 2019.



List of the Key Companies Operating in the Polypropylene (PP) Market:

LyondellBasell

Borouge

SABIC

Orpic

Reliance Industries Limited

Braskem

Tasnee

China Petrochemical Corporation

ExxonMobil Chemical

China National Petroleum Corporation

Total S.A.

Formosa Plastics Group

Dupont

BASF SE

INEOS





Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Polypropylene Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

Homopolymer Copolymer



TOC Continued…!!!







