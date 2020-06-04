Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with Lion Financial Group Limited and Extension of Deadline to Complete the Business Combination

NEW YORK, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. ("Proficient" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PAAC) announced today that it held a special meeting of stockholders (the "Merger Meeting") and the stockholders approved a business combination agreement, dated as of March 10, 2020 (as amended and restated on May 12, 2020, the "Business Combination Agreement") with Lion Financial Group Limited, a Chinese investor-focused trading platform that offers a wide spectrum of products and services ("Lion"), Lion Group Holding Ltd. ("Pubco") and the other parties thereto, and the transactions contemplated thereby (the "Business Combination") (the "Business Combination Proposal"). The Business Combination Proposal and each of the other proposals voted on at the Merger Meeting were approved. The parties expect the closing of the Business Combination to take place when all closing conditions as contemplated by the Business Combination Agreement have been satisfied or waived, as applicable. Following the Business Combination, each of Proficient and Lion will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pubco and the American Depositary Shares and warrants of Pubco are expected to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols "LGHL" and "LGHLW," respectively.

Proficient also announced today that it held a second special meeting of stockholders at which the stockholders approved an amendment to Proficient's amended and restated articles of incorporation, as amended, thereby extending the date by which Proficient has to consummate a Business Combination from June 3, 2020 to September 3, 2020.

In connection with the above amendment, Lion exercised its right under the Business Combination Agreement to extend the outside date of such agreement to July 3, 2020.

Stockholders holding an aggregate of 11,049,426 public shares exercised their right to redeem such public shares for a pro rata portion of Proficient's trust account in connection with the special meetings. As a result, approximately $112.54 million (or $10.185 per share) was removed from Proficient's trust account to pay such stockholders.

About Lion

Lion is one of the few Chinese investor-focused trading platforms that offers a wide spectrum of products and services. Lion's business lines include (i) CFD (which is a contract for differences, an agreement between an investor and a CFD broker to exchange the difference in the value of a financial product between the time the contract opens and closes) trading service, (ii) insurance brokerage service, (iii) futures brokerage service, (iv) securities brokerage service and (v) asset management service. Lion provides these services mainly through its all-in-one Lion Brokers Pro app, as well as through other apps, which are available on iOS, Android and PC Mac platforms. Lion's clients are mostly well-educated and affluent Chinese investors residing both inside and outside the PRC, as well as institutional clients in Hong Kong that use Lion's futures brokerage service. Lion's trading platform allows users to trade more than 100 futures products on major futures exchanges worldwide. In addition, Lion's clients may also use its platform to trade various financial products, such as stock indices, commodities, futures, forex, exchange traded funds (ETFs), warrants and callable bull/bear contracts, on global exchanges or over-the-counter (OTC) markets.

About Proficient

Proficient is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Proficient's efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although Proficient intends to focus its search on companies which provide financial services in Asia, primarily China.

