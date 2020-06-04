Aegion Corporation to Present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

ST. LOUIS, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN) announced today its President and CEO, Charles R. Gordon, will participate in a fireside chat at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. A live webcast of Mr. Gordon's discussion is scheduled to occur at approximately 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Mr. Gordon, as well as David F. Morris, Executive Vice President and CFO, will also host virtual meetings with institutional investors as part of the conference participation.



The fireside chat webcast and any accompanying materials will be available through Aegion's website at www.aegion.com/investor/financial-news-resources/webcasts.

About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure.®

More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com .

