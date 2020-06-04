Hamilton Lane to Participate at Upcoming Conference Hosted by Morgan Stanley

BALA CYNWYD, Penn., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) today announced that Erik Hirsch, Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives, will be participating at the Morgan Stanley Financials Conference on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11:00AM ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the firm's IR website or by clicking here .



For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast of either event, a replay will be available on Hamilton Lane's IR website shortly after each presentation for a period of one year.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) is a leading alternative investment management firm providing innovative private markets solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated to private markets investing for 28 years, the firm currently employs approximately 400 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $503 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $69 billion in discretionary assets and over $434 billion in advisory assets, as of March 31, 2020. Hamilton Lane offers a full range of investment products and services that enable clients to participate in the private markets asset class on a global and customized basis. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

IR Contact

John Oh

joh@hamiltonlane.com

+1 610 617 6026