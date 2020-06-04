Ovid Therapeutics Launches Pipeline Teach-In Webinar Series

Company to host first webinar on Wednesday, June 17, to review OV935 (soticlestat) development program for rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE)



NEW YORK, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced that it will host an educational webinar series featuring external experts to review the Company's pipeline programs.

Ovid will host its first webinar on Wednesday, June 17, at 1:00 p.m. ET to review the Company's OV935 (soticlestat) development program for rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE) in advance of topline results from the randomized Phase 2 ELEKTRA trial in Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS), expected in the third quarter of 2020.

June 17 Webinar Presenters:

Scott Demarest, M.D. – Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Neurology at the University of Colorado

Jeremy M. Levin, DPhil, MB BChir – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Ovid Therapeutics

Amit Rakhit, M.D., MBA – President and Chief Medical Officer at Ovid Therapeutics

Jason Tardio – Chief Commercial Officer at Ovid Therapeutics

Julia Tsai, Ph.D. – VP, Clinical Development - Epilepsy at Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid anticipates holding a second educational webinar later in 2020 to review the Company's OV101 (gaboxadol) development program for Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome.

June 17 Webinar Registration and Information

Please register for the webinar through the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at https://investors.ovidrx.com/news-events/presentations-events . An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the live event.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine® approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid has a broad pipeline of potential first-in-class medicines. The Company's most advanced investigational medicine, OV101 (gaboxadol), is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935 (soticlestat) in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the potential treatment of rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE). For more information on Ovid, please visit http://www.ovidrx.com/ .

Contacts

Investors and Media:

Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Investor Relations & Public Relations

irpr@ovidrx.com

Or

Investors:

Steve Klass

Burns McClellan, Inc.

sklass@burnsmc.com

(212) 213-0006

Media:

Katie Engleman

1AB

katie@1abmedia.com

(919) 333-7722



