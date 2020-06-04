Market Overview

Constellium to Participate in the 2020 Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit

Globe Newswire  
June 04, 2020 8:00am   Comments
PARIS, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) today announced that Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Matt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:15 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

To listen via live webcast, visit the following link:

https://cc.webcasts.com/deut001/060820a_js/?entity=25_V70IEVR

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.

About Constellium
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.9 billion of revenue in 2019.

www.constellium.com

Ryan Wentling – Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (443) 988 0600
Investor-relations@constellium.com		 Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications
Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com

