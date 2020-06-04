Diasome to Present Data from Phase 2 OPTI-1 Clinical Trial at the 80th Annual American Diabetes Association Virtual Scientific Sessions

CLEVELAND, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a company developing hepatocyte directed vesicle (HDV) technology that can be added to any commercially available insulin to prevent hypoglycemia for people living with diabetes, today announced that new data from its Phase 2 OPTI-1 clinical trial will be presented at the 80th Annual American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions held virtually from June 12-16, 2020.



Abstracts will be available online on June 9, 2020, and posters can be accessed by registered attendees through ADA's website on June 13, 2020 until September 10, 2020. Posters will be publicly available for viewing on the ADA ePoster archive site after September 10, 2020.

ePoster Presentation

Title: Hepatic Insulin Delivery to Minimize Hypoglycemic Events in Persons with Type 1 Diabetes: The OPTI-1 Study

Poster Number: 111-LB

Date/Time: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 10:00 am CT

About Hepatocyte Directed Vesicle (HDV) Technology

‍HDVs are the most advanced technology designed to restore normal physiology and potentially offer protection against hypoglycemia for patients with diabetes. Only 20-50 nanometers in size, these two-layered microscopic discs are designed to bring insulin to receptors highly expressed by liver cells. Liquid HDV can be mixed with any commercially available insulin prior to administration and is compatible with any insulin delivery system.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)‍

T1D is a chronic, auto-immune disease characterized by the inability of the pancreas to produce insulin, which leads to elevated blood sugar levels. Diabetes costs represent a large burden to both patients and the healthcare system. More than 1.25 million Americans are living with T1D and there is no cure.

About OPTI-1

‍The 24-week, open-label, multiple dose trial was designed to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of hepatocyte directed vesicle (HDV) technology when added to rapid-acting mealtime insulin. All patients received insulin Lispro and Degludec during a 12-week run-in period. After completing the run-in period, patients were randomized to a treatment group of either HDV added to Lispro (HDV-L) while continuing Degludec at a dose reduced by 40% or HDV-L while continuing Degludec at a dose reduced by 10% for 12 weeks of treatment.

About Diasome Pharmaceuticals, Inc.‍

Diasome's hepatocyte directed vesicle (HDV) technology is the only pharmaceutical insulin additive being developed to prevent hypoglycemia by restoring normal liver physiology in patients with diabetes. HDV technology is a Phase 3-ready asset designed to improve the safety and efficacy of all insulins. For more information, visit www.diasome.com or follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact:

Cherilyn Cecchini, M.D.

LifeSci Communications

ccecchini@lifescicomms.com

+1.646.876.5196