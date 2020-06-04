GridGain Co-Presenting Joint Webinar on How Digital Integration Hubs Power Digital Transformations on the IBM Z Platform

FOSTER CITY, Calif., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems , provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite®, today announced it is hosting a live, complimentary webinar entitled "How Digital Integration Hubs Power Digital Transformations on the IBM Z Platform" on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET. The webinar will be co-presented by Mythili K. Venkatakrishnan, Distinguished Engineer, IBM, and Nikita Ivanov, Founder and CTO, GridGain Systems.



Key industries, including banking, face increasing market pressure to accelerate the digital transformation of infrastructures that rely heavily on the IBM Z platform. Mythili Venkatakrishnan, IBM Distinguished Engineer, will address how these companies can leverage Digital Integration Hubs to achieve flexible information flow between their core transactional systems and hybrid cloud environments and provide added agility for event-based architectures across the enterprise, all while delivering reduced complexity, high throughput and low latency.

The webinar will also explain the role of in-memory data grids within Digital Integration Hubs. Nikita Ivanov, Founder and CTO of GridGain Systems, will cover the key features of GridGain for z/OS , such as ANSI-99 SQL and key-value APIs, massively parallel processing, and support for RDMBS, NoSQL, Hadoop, SaaS and streaming data sources.

Attendees will learn how Digital Integration Hubs on the Z platform can leverage data from operational, streaming, data warehouse, data lake, and other data sources; the role of in-memory data grids within Digital Integration Hubs; and various ways companies have deployed these solutions to increase customer visibility, drive revenue, and reduce costs.

WHAT: Webinar: How Digital Integration Hubs Power Digital Transformations on the IBM Z Platform WHO: Mythili K. Venkatakrishnan, Distinguished Engineer, IBM Nikita Ivanov, Founder and CTO, GridGain Systems WHEN: Tuesday, June 16, 2020 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET WHERE: Register online

About GridGain Systems

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite®. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and as a digital integration hub for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Société Générale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. For more information, visit gridgain.com .

