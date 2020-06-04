Market Overview

eGain to Participate in Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 04, 2020 6:30am   Comments
SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), the leading provider of digital-first, omnichannel customer engagement solutions, today announced that Eric Smit, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting virtual meetings with investors on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 during the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference.

About eGain
eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor Relations
Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers
Phone: 323-468-2300
Email: egan@mkr-group.com

 

