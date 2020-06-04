Big Data in Manufacturing Industry to Exhibit 14% CAGR till 2026; Increasing Number of Company Mergers Will Provide Impetus to Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global big data in manufacturing Industry size is projected to reach USD 9.11 billion by the end of 2026. Applications of the concept across diverse industries will have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Big Data in Manufacturing Industry Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solution and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid), By Application (Customer Analytics, Operational Analytics, Quality Assessment, Supply chain management, Production Management, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026," the market was worth USD 3.22 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/big-data-in-manufacturing-industry-102366







The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/big-data-in-manufacturing-industry-102366







Introduction:

Big data is a collection of huge complex data sets of unstructured data through means of data sources such as IoT among others. The applications of big data in the manufacturing industry have created several growth opportunities for the companies operating in the market. Big data help users explore the untapped potential across various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, ICT, automotive, and food and beverages. The role of big data in enterprise resource planning (ERP) will fuel the demand for the product in the forthcoming years. The use of automated concepts has allowed higher product efficacies. Improving product efficacies will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Report Overview:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global big data in manufacturing industry. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years. It highlights the latest product launches and labels major innovations in the market. In addition to this, it states the impact of these products on the growth of the market. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/big-data-in-manufacturing-industry-102366







Major Growth Drivers:

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions have made the highest impact on the growth of the market in recent years. Due to the huge potential held by this concept, SMEs as well as large scale companies are looking to acquire smaller companies and start-ups with a bid to establishing a stronghold in the market. DataWatch's acquisition of Angoss Software Corporation in 2018 was a major highlight of recent years. Through this acquisition, the company plans to offer extensive predictive and prescriptive analytics for major applications. The report identifies a few of the major company mergers of recent times and gauges their impact on the global market.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Account for the Highest Market Share; Rapid Advances in Manufacturing Industry to Aid Growth

The market is segmented on the basis of regional demographics into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, North America is projected to account for the highest big data in manufacturing Industry share in the coming years. Rapid advancements in the manufacturing industry in the U.S. and Canada will aid the growth of the market in this region. Besides North America, the market in Europe will witness considerable growth in the coming years driven by the presence of large manufacturing units in several countries across this region. As of 2018, the market in Europe was worth USD 0.86 billion and this value is projected to grow at a rapid pace.



Competitive Landscape:

IBM, Microsoft, and Accenture are Among the Leading Companies in the Market

Due to the high potential held by the market, several companies are looking to invest more towards incorporating advanced concepts in manufacturing. A few of the other companies that are operating in the global big data in manufacturing market are:

Alteryx, Inc.

Angoss Software Corporation

Fair Isaac Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc. (Alpine Data)





Industry Developments:

June 2016 – Accenture Plc. announced the launch of seven advanced analytics applications, each of which will help detect frauds across diverse industries including banking, government agencies, manufacturing, and telecommunication.





Quick Buy – Customer Data Platform Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102366







Detailed Table of Content

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

Global Big Data in Manufacturing Industry Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast

By Offering (Value)

Solution Services By Deployment (Value)

On-Premise Cloud Hybrid By Application (Value)

Customer Analytics Operational Analytics Quality Assessment Supply Chain Management Production Management Others By Region (Value)

North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Latin America



TOC Continued..!!!







Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/big-data-in-manufacturing-industry-102366







Have a Look at Related Research Insights:





Product Life Cycle Management (PLM) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), By Industry (Discrete Industry and Process Industry), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Proximity Sensors Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Capacitive Radiation, Magnetic, Infrared), By Product (Fixed & Variable) Distance, By Industry Vertical (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Building Automation and others) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Big Data Technology Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud, Hybrid), By Application (Customer Analytics, Operational Analytics, Fraud Detection and Compliance, Enterprise Data Warehouse Optimization, Others), By End Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Manufacturing, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Utility, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Internet of Things (IoT) in Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution and Services), By Application (Predictive Maintenance, Asset Tracking and Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management, Emergency and Incident Management and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026



IIoT (Industrial Internet of Things) Technology Market Size, Share and Global By Deployment Type (Hardware & Software), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Oil &Gas, Metal & Mining), By Applications (Distribution Management System, Visualization Software, Transit Management System, and others) and Geography Forecast till 2026







About Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.