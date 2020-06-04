Angion Announces Key Addition to Management Team and Appointments to Board of Directors

Appoints Jennifer J. Rhodes as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Corporate Secretary



- - -

Strengthens the Board of Directors with the addition of industry leaders Dr. Allen R. Nissenson, Dr. Gilbert S. Omenn, and Karen J. Wilson

SAN FRANCISCO, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angion Biomedica Corp. (Angion), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases, today announced the appointment of Ms. Jennifer J. Rhodes as Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, and Corporate Secretary. Additionally, Allen R. Nissenson, M.D., Gilbert S. Omenn, M.D., Ph.D., and Karen J. Wilson have joined the Company's Board of Directors.

Dr. Jay Venkatesan, Angion's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are excited to welcome Ms. Rhodes as our general counsel. She brings a wealth of in-house biopharmaceutical legal experience to help guide Angion into its next phase of growth."

"We are honored to have Ms. Wilson and Drs. Nissenson and Omenn join our Board of Directors," continued Dr. Venkatesan. "They each recognize the opportunity offered by ANG-3777, our lead product candidate for acute organ injuries, for which we have an ongoing Phase 3 registration trial. The extensive experience these directors bring to the Board makes them key stewards for our shareholders, and advisors to the management team, as we look to advance the strategic development of our pipeline."

Prior to joining Angion, Ms. Rhodes served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. She also held the roles of Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Business Officer during her time there. Prior to this, Ms. Rhodes held roles as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary, and Chief Compliance Officer at Medivation, Inc. Earlier in her career, Ms. Rhodes was an Assistant General Counsel at Pfizer, Inc., where she supported the U.S. Primary Care Business and its Primary Care Medicines Development Group and served as a global product lead for Pfizer's primary care medicines. Before joining Pfizer, she was an associate in the regulatory law and international trade practice areas at Weil, Gotshal, & Manges LLP. Ms. Rhodes earned her J.D. from Wake Forest University School of Law and her B.A. in economics from Newcomb College of Tulane University.

Dr. Nissenson is currently an Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University California Los Angeles, where he previously served as Director of the Dialysis Program and Associate Dean. Dr. Nissenson also holds the position of Emeritus Chief Medical Officer of DaVita Kidney Care. He is the immediate past Chair of Kidney Care Partners and immediate past Co-Chair of the Kidney Care Quality Alliance. He is a former president of the Renal Physicians Association and current member of the Government Affairs Committee. Dr. Nissenson also previously served as President of the Southern California End-Stage Renal Disease Network, as well as Chair of the Medical Review Board. Dr. Nissenson earned his M.D. from Northwestern University Medical School.

Dr. Omenn is currently the Harold T. Shapiro Distinguished University Professor of Computational Medicine & Bioinformatics, Internal Medicine, Human Genetics, and Public Health at the University of Michigan. Earlier, he was the Dean of the School of Public Health and Community Medicine and Professor of Medicine at the University of Washington. Dr. Omenn also served as Executive Vice President for Medical Affairs of the University of Michigan and as Chief Executive Officer of the University of Michigan Health System. He is a member of the National Academy of Medicine and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He is a past president of the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Dr. Omenn has served as director for several biotechnology companies, including Amgen, Inc., Esperion Therapeutics, and Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. He earned his B.A. summa cum laude from Princeton University, his M.D. magna cum laude from Harvard Medical School, and his Ph.D. in genetics from the University of Washington.

Karen J. Wilson is currently the Senior Vice President of Finance at Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, which she joined in 2011. From 2009 to January 2011, she served as Principal Accounting Officer and Vice President of Finance at PDL BioPharma, Inc., a life sciences company. She previously served as a principal at the consulting firm of Wilson Crisler LLC, Chief Financial Officer of ViroLogic, Inc., a biosciences company, Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Operations for Novare Surgical Systems, Inc., a medical device manufacturer, and as a consultant and auditor for Deloitte & Touche LLP, a professional services firm. Ms. Wilson is a Certified Public Accountant in the State of California and received a B.S. in Business from the University of California, Berkeley.

Angion also announced the departure of Michael Yamin from its Board of Directors. He will remain involved with the company in a consulting role. "Mr. Yamin has been a meaningful contributor to Angion's past success," said Dr. Venkatesan. "We thank him for his service as a Director and look forward to working with him on a continuing basis."

About Angion Biomedica Corp.

Angion Biomedica Corp. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics to address acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. Angion's lead product candidate, ANG-3777, is a small molecule designed to mimic the biological activity of hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) to activate the HGF/c-Met pathway, which has a central role in tissue repair and organ recovery. Enrollment is ongoing in a placebo-controlled Phase 3 registration trial examining the efficacy of ANG-3777 in reducing the severity of transplant-associated acute kidney injury, also known as delayed graft function, in patients at risk for kidney dysfunction. ANG-3777 is also in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute kidney injury associated with cardiac surgery involving cardiopulmonary bypass. Angion is also developing ANG-3070, an orally-bioavailable small molecule, as a potential treatment for a variety of chronic fibrotic diseases sharing similar underlying disease-driving pathways identified and targeted using a precision-medicine approach. For further information, please visit www.angion.com.

