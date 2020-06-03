Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stockwell Day Steps Down from TELUS Board of Directors

Globe Newswire  
June 03, 2020 5:06pm   Comments
Share:

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation (TELUS) (TSX:T, NYSE:TU) announced today that it has accepted Stockwell Day's resignation from the TELUS Board of Directors, effective immediately.

The views expressed by Mr. Day during yesterday's broadcast of Power & Politics are not reflective of the values and beliefs of our organization.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX:T, NYSE:TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $14.8 billion in annual revenue and 15.3 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world's most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com, follow us @TELUSNews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

For media inquiries, please contact:

TELUS Public Relations
Steve Beisswanger
steve.beisswanger@telus.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com