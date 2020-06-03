Stockwell Day Steps Down from TELUS Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS Corporation (TELUS) (TSX:T, NYSE:TU) announced today that it has accepted Stockwell Day's resignation from the TELUS Board of Directors, effective immediately.



The views expressed by Mr. Day during yesterday's broadcast of Power & Politics are not reflective of the values and beliefs of our organization.

