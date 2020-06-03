Mkango Announces Resignation of Non Executive Director

LONDON and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mkango Resources Ltd. (TSXV:MKA) (the "Company" or "Mkango") regrets to announce that, because of new work commitments, Sandra du Toit has stepped down as a Non Executive Director of the Company.



Derek Linfield, Chairman of Mkango, stated: "On behalf of the Board and our shareholders, I would like to thank Sandra for her significant contributions to the development of the business during her time as a Director. I would also like to congratulate Sandra on her new role and wish her all the best for the future."

