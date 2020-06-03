Orphan Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 125,016.1 Mn by 2025, Pfizer's Strong Distribution Network to Enable it Establish a Stronghold Worldwide, states Fortune Business Insights

Pune, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rising prevalence for chronic diseases is a major factor expected to drive the global orphan drugs market during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights in a recent report, titled "Orphan Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Therapy Area (Oncology, Haematology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Immunotherapy), Drug Type (Biologics, Non-Biologics), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Sales) and Geography Forecast till 2025" published the above information. In the base year i.e. 2017, the global market was accounted for US$ 125,016.1 Mn and is estimated to reach US$ 294,037.8 Mn by forecast year i.e. 2025. Furthermore, the global market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 11.4 % throughout the forecast years.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/orphan-drugs-market-100088







Oncology Segment to Exhibit Considerably High Demand for Orphan Drugs

The demand for oncology orphan drugs is increasing mainly on account of rising prevalence of cancer. Also, increasing number of FDA approvals for oncology orphan drugs is expected to drive the oncology therapy segment. Increased EU approvals are likely to pave way for the entry of novel orphan drugs during the forecast period. The oncology area is facing tremendous pressure as majority of patients are diagnosed with cancer every year. Moreover, different types of rare cancers have been discovered over the past few years, which calls for an immediate need to implement the administration of complex orphan drugs. Fortune Business Insights in the report predicts that this segment covered a share of 49.8% in the global orphan drugs market.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/orphan-drugs-market-100088







Rising Awareness about the Rare Disorders to Give Tailwinds to the Market

"The demand for specific orphan drugs is likely to increase as patients are becoming aware about the prevalent rare diseseses," stated a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. "As a result of this, demand for orphan drugs is expected to increase in hospital pharmacies across the world," he added. Rising R&D investments for drug development is another factor encouraging growth in the global orphan drugs market. Governments across the globe are developing a framework for drug development and discovery. This is expected to give significant impetus to the market in the forecast years.

The demand for orphan drugs is likely to increase owing to increasing prevalence of metabolic and cardiovascular disorders. The rising penetration of mobile devices is likely to increase the online sales of orphan drugs. Consequently, several online retail stores are planning to adopt business strategies to increase their customer base.





Quick Buy - Orphan Drugs Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100088







North America Continues to Remain Strong Until 2025 Backed by Governments Support

North America dominated the global orphan drugs market in 2017. It was valued at US$ 67,144.6 Mn in the year. The region will remain strong throughout the forecast period between 2017 and 2025. The rising support from governments regarding research and development (R&D) of orphan drugs is driving the market in North America. This region is likely to witness the highest number of FDA approvals for the orphan drug development, encouraging companies to develop new orphan drugs.

In addition to this, the increasing emphasis on the implementation of orphan drugs act in North America is likely to create growth opportunities in the market. Besides North America, Europe is also anticipated to witness considerable growth owing to the incentivization of orphan drug manufacturing. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a considerable CAGR during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the increasing prevalence of rare diseases.





List of the Key Companies Operating in the Orphan Drugs Market are:

Amgen Inc.

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

AstraZeneca plc.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

GlaxoSmithKline plc.





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/orphan-drugs-market-100088







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

Key Insights

Prevalence of major orphan disease, by key countries Pipeline review for orphan drugs Technological Developments Healthcare spending for key countries – 2017

Global Orphan Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Therapy Area

Oncology Hematology Neurology Endocrinology Cardiovascular Respiratory Immunotherapy Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Type

Biologics Non-Biologics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Sales Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued….!!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/orphan-drugs-market-100088





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Therapy (Targeted, Therapy, Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy), By Cancer Type (Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Small cell lung cancer (SCLC)), By Distribution Channel(Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) and Geography Forecast till 2026

Hemophilia Drugs Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Disease Indication (Hemophilia A, B & C), Therapy Type (Recombinant Therapy, Plasma therapy & Others), Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Rheumatoid Arthritis Therapeutics Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Biologics, Non-Biologics), Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) & Geography Forecast till 2025

Immunology Market Size , Share and Global Trend By Drug Class ( Monoclonal antibody (mAb), Fusion Proteins, Immunosuppressants, Polyclonal antibody (pAb) ), By Disease Indication ( Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Plaque Psoriasis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection ), By Distribution Channel ( Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) & Geography Forecast till 2025



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

