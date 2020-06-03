ChannelAdvisor to Present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions, today announced that Beth Segovia, the company's Chief Operating Officer, and Rich Cornetta, the company's Chief Financial Officer, will present at the William Blair 40thth Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. Eastern Time.



A live webcast, as well as the replay, will be available on the "Events & Presentations" page of the Company's investor relations website at ir.channeladvisor.com.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped brands and retailers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart, and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com .

