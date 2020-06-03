Pain Management Devices Market to Witness 9.1% CAGR; Boston Scientific's 'Spectra WaveWriter' Launch to Enable Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pain management devices market will benefit from increasing regulatory approvals for neuromodulation devices in recent years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Pain Management Devices: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was valued at US$ 3,922.9 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 8,046.3 Mn by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.4%.

Pain management devices aid in reducing chronic pain and other undesirable conditions. Pain management can be used as an alternative to surgery to improve the result of your medication. This allows a non-invasive platform for surgical procedures, which in turn will lead to an increase in the global pain management devices market value. Recent technological advancements have opened up a huge pain management devices market growth potential.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pain-management-devices-market-101069







The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the global pain management devices market. Besides this, the report includes a few of the factors that have acted as a barrier to market growth and signifies the market strategies adopted by leading companies, specifically aimed at overcoming these barriers. The increasing number of people suffering from pain through chronic diseases will aid the growth of the global pain management devices market in the forthcoming years.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 20.4% of the total population in the US suffered from chronic pain in 2016. In addition to the increasing incidence of chronic pain, increasing neuropathic conditions will contribute to the increasing pain management devices market size.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/pain-management-devices-market-101069







Launch of Technologically Advanced Pain Management Devices Likely to Enable Market Growth

Technological advancements in pain management devices have played a huge part in the overall pain management market growth in recent years. Several companies have launched products with better feasibility and high operational efficacy. In January 2019, Boston Scientific announced the launch of an advanced chronic pain management device, which has been identified as one of the very few devices in the market with the ability to combine paresthesia and sub-perception therapy.

The ‘Spectra WaveWriter SCS System' was launched with the aim of offering a non-drug therapeutic approach for people suffering from chronic pain. The report encompasses product launches, similar to Boston Scientific's latest device and signifies the importance and impact of such devices on the global pain management devices market.





Quick Buy - Pain Management Devices Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101069







35% Rise in Regulatory Approvals for Pain Management Device Indicates a Huge Potential for Growth in the Foreseeable Future

As the benefits of pain management devices have been unfolded in recent years, there has been an increase in adoption for these devices across the world. Resulting from the increasing demand for pain management devices, there has been a gradual increase in clinical approvals for these devices in recent years. According to the International Neuromodulation Society, the total number of approvals for neuromodulation devices from the Food and Drug Administration increased by approximately 35% in the past decade. Fortune Business Insights states that the growing usage approvals will favour the growth of the global pain management devices market in the forthcoming years.



List of Key Companies Operating in the Pain Management Devices Market are:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

LivaNova

Abbott

DJO Global LLC

SPR Therapeutics

Nevro Corp

Other Prominent Players



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/pain-management-devices-market-101069







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Recent Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions Technological Advancements in Pain Management Devices Market Epidemics of Chronic Pain for Key Countries New Product Launch by Key Players Key Industry Trends

Global Pain Management Devices Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type







TOC Continued….!!





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/pain-management-devices-market-101069﻿





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Anti-Fungal Drugs Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Type (Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, and Allylamines), By Indication (Dermatophytosis, Aspergillosis, Candidiasis, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retails Pharmacies & Drug Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Anti-inflammatory Biologics, Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs), Corticosteroids), By Application (Autoimmune Inflammatory Diseases (Rheumatoid Arthritis Psoriasis), Respiratory Diseases), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection, Inhalation, and Topical), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Nebulizer Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Jet Nebulizer, Ultrasonic Nebulizer, and Mesh Nebulizer) By Modality (Portable, and Table-top) By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, and Homecare Settings), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Dual Channel Deep Brain stimulators, Single Channel Deep Brain Stimulators), By Application (Parkinson's Disease, Dystonia, Essential Tremor, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

