TransUnion to Present at William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 02, 2020 5:00pm
CHICAGO, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) today announced that Chris Cartwright, President and CEO, and Todd Cello, CFO, will present at the William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. CST (9:00 a.m. EST). A live webcast of the presentation will be made available at the TransUnion Investor Relations website at http://www.transunion.com/tru. A replay will be available on the company's website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)
TransUnion is a global information and insights company that makes trust possible in the modern economy. We do this by providing a comprehensive picture of each person so they can be reliably and safely represented in the marketplace. As a result, businesses and consumers can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good.®

A leading presence in more than 30 countries across five continents, TransUnion provides solutions that help create economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for hundreds of millions of people.

http://www.transunion.com/business

E-mail             investor.relations@transunion.com

Telephone      312-985-2860

