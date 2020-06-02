Market Overview

Appian Corporation to Present at William Blair Virtual Growth Stock Conference

Globe Newswire  
June 02, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
MCLEAN, Va., June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN), today announced that management will present at the William Blair Virtual Growth Stock Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 9th at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live, and the replay will be available for a limited time under the "News & Events" section on the company's investor relations website (http://investors.appian.com).

About Appian
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

Investor Relations
Scott Walker
Director, Investor Relations
Phone: 703-496-4573
scott.walker@appian.com

Media Contact
Nicole Greggs
Director, Media Relations
Phone: 703-260-7868
nicole.greggs@appian.com

 

