CVRR DEADLINE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds CVR Refining, LP Investors Who Have Sold Over 10,000 Shares of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 5, 2020

NEW YORK, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CVR Refining, LP ("CVRR") on behalf of shareholders who purchased CVRR between July 30, 2018 and January 28, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cvrr.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) following the Exchange Offer, reduced public float and the threat of the Call Right began depressing the price of CVRR units, more than offsetting favorable financial results; (2) as the price for CVRR units stagnated, and more than 90 days had passed since expiration of the Exchange Offer, Defendants announced that they were "considering" exercising the Call Right to further drive down the unit price; and (3) once the price of CVRR units had substantially declined, Defendants exercised the Call Right, which price was based on the (manipulated) 20-day trading average of CVRR units.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/cvrr or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in CVRR you have until June 5, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com