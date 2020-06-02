BIKE NEW YORK CELEBRATES WORLD BICYCLE DAY WITH NEW ONLINE RESOURCE HUB

New York, NY, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bike New York is pleased to join with organizations and individuals around the world in celebration of World Bicycle Day by announcing the official launch of an online resource made to help cyclists of all ages and skill levels empower themselves to ride at home. The new Virtual Bike Education Resource Hub is a comprehensive database of free- and low-cost materials designed for parents and educators to inform and inspire kids through the power of bicycles; for adult cyclists, Bike New York has initiated a series of easy-to-follow how-to videos, virtual classes, and riding tips adapted from their popular in-person class curriculum. Bike New York encourages their fellow New Yorkers and cyclists everywhere to use the Resource Hub to promote safe, informed, and socially distant rides to work (for essential workers), to the corner bodega, down the block, or just for fun around the nearest park or trail.

Established as a global annual event in 2018, this year's World Bicycle Day comes during the COVID-19 pandemic and an unprecedented surge in bicycling. "Today, we celebrate biking–an activity that has provided a sustainable means of affordable transportation, recreation, and commerce for two centuries; now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, biking is still the most effective and affordable means of travel to, from, and through our communities," said Ken Podziba, President and CEO of Bike New York. "The bicycle is a simple, equitable, reliable, clean, wellness-focused, and environmentally responsible means of transportation that facilitates ready access to work, education, healthcare, and recreation activities. As we look beyond this pandemic, it is clear that the bicycle is an integral part of the recovery process from COVID-19's global economic impact, especially for our most vulnerable communities."

For Bike New York, the emerging role of bicycles as a critical component of the infrastructure of recovery means getting as many people as possible comfortable and confident riding–starting with our littlest cyclists. Bike New York's new online resource hub is specifically curated for to provide parents and educators with a suite of digital bike learning resources–including reading lists, videos, movies, documentaries, activities, and curricula–to keep students from pre-K through high school engaged with the history, community, fitness, and fun of cycling. As a virtual companion to Bike New York's in-person education programming throughout the five boroughs, the organization is continuing to build a digital curriculum of instructional videos and informative online materials for adults and children, aiming for this resource hub to promote easy online learning year-round. "Our goal with this bike education resource hub is to support your ride on World Bicycle Day and beyond," said Podziba, who also serves as the chairman of the League of American Bicyclists. "We encourage cyclists of all ages to ride safely and remember that they're riding in tandem with thousands of others around the world. We're riding for a movement, so that World Bicycle Day will be celebrated in the next century!"





World Bicycle Day was established in 2018 by the United Nations General Assembly in recognition of the bicycle's longevity and its status as one of the most environmentally friendly modes of transportation. The resolution encourages member states, civic organizations, and the private sector to improve road safety with the development of active transportation infrastructure, policy, and design with a focus on broader public health outcomes. In addition, the resolution notes the bicycle's role as a means to foster sustainable development and strengthen education.

"Biking was always going to be a big part of New York City's future, and that is more true than ever during and after this pandemic," said New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson. "We are experiencing a bike boom, and those of us in government are working to provide the safe and open streets children deserve to learn how to bike safely. I just bought a bike myself and I hope to see more and more New Yorkers out there on two wheels with me in the days, weeks, months, and years to come. I thank Bike New York for their advocacy and all the work they do to help people bike safely."

"Creating a culture of safe biking in New York City is a critical way we can improve access to affordable mobility and zero emissions mobility," said Mark Chambers, Director of the NYC Mayor's Office of Sustainability."Bike New York's effort today helps expand biking across the five boroughs and in turn, helps our city do the hard work of crafting a shared and just future for our residents and our planet."

"Manhattan joins Bike New York in celebrating World Bicycle Day and the launch of their online resource hub, an important resource at a time when more and more New Yorkers, including myself, are using cycling as a form of transportation and recreation," said Manhattan Borough President Gale A. Brewer. "This online resource hub will serve the next generation of the bicycle community as we prepare to safely re-open our borough and our city for work and play."

"One small bright spot during this enormously difficult time for our city has been the increasing number of people turning to biking as a commuting option. As a cyclist myself, this trend must continue after the COVID-19 pandemic passes. I have been proud to support safe biking infrastructure throughout the borough, and Bike New York has been an indispensable partner in the efforts to make our streets more bike-friendly. I wish a happy World Bicycle Day to all Brooklynites and New Yorkers who get around on two wheels!" said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

"As an avid bike rider and proponent of events such as the Tour de Bronx– the largest free cycling event in the country–I applaud the launch of Bike New York's new online resource hub that will educate students and their parents about this great mode of transportation for Bronx residents," said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. "Alternative transportation has been an essential focus during my tenure, and bicycling is emerging as a great way to get around the city, as we rethink how we do things and adjust to our new realities."

"My bet for the future is on the bicycle and an ever-increasing global cycling literacy. Take a ride with me (us) and celebrate World Bicycle Day not only on June 3, but every day thereafter," said Leszek Sibilski, founder, World Bicycle Day.

"The bicycle is the best vehicle ever invented," said Bill Nesper, Executive Director of the League of the American Bicyclists. "The bicycle remains a symbol of freedom, transforms lives and communities, and is a solution to personal and environmental health. We celebrate World Bicycling Day today by calling on decision makers everywhere to make biking safe, comfortable, and accessible to all."

"As the world resets into a ‘new now' post COVID-19, we at the Cape Town Cycle Tour believe that the bicycle offers the world a sustainable, healthy, and naturally socially distant transport solution," said David Bellairs, Event Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour. "We applaud Bike New York's new online resource hub and join with them as we seek ways to promote bicycling as a global platform for change and mobility. Let us change the world for the better one pedal stroke at a time!"

"The bicycle will become more and more important for our future, after this difficult period, both for urban mobility and for fun," says Matteo Gerevini, General Manager of Formula Bici, the Association that brings together the most important amateur cycling events in Italy. "The bicycle is the future for all the big cities in the world and also an important tool for the promotion of regional tourism–as evidenced by all the events affiliated to Formula Bici, which are organized in various locations, from large cities to high mountains, from sea to small villages, and the best possible way to visit them is by bicycle!"

"Bicycles have been an incredible lifeline in cities all over the world throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating the incredible potential of bikes as a resiliency tool for transportation, empowerment and active recreation," said Dan Suraci, Principal of Urban Cycling Solutions. "We have an opportunity to crystalize these results and catalyze higher public health, economic and environmental outcomes by encouraging more people-centric transportation infrastructure such as open streets and a more robust network of protected bike lanes."

More information can be found at Bike New York's Virtual Bike Education Resource Hub: https://www.bike.nyc/digital-resources-bike-education/. Interviews and high-res photography available upon request.

Bike New York is also collecting stories, poetry, photography, and art submissions for a new editorial series celebrating the role of bicycling in city life and illustrating the myriad ways that bikes may have intersected or shaped people's experiences of New York City. Original works may be submitted here: https://forms.gle/FXcQ8DcYxYaEzwrz8 .

Bike New York is 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to transform lives and communities through bicycling. In 2018, they taught bike skills to more than 28,000 kids and adults. Funding for these programs comes from numerous annual events, including the TD Five Boro Bike Tour, Bike Expo New York, and regional events. www.bike.nyc





