Alpha Capital Partners Hires Senior Jefferies Investment Banker

PITTSBURGH, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Continuing to build upon the company's recent momentum, Alpha Capital Partners is pleased to announce the hire of former Jefferies investment banker, Marc Munichman. He will spearhead capital markets, strategy, and corporate development activities for the firm and be a member of the firm's Investment Committee.



Munichman, who brings nearly 15 years of commercial real estate finance and investment banking experience to Alpha, will provide existing and prospective clients with a wealth of knowledge in investment management and strategic planning. Famuagun said, "Munichman's hire demonstrates Alpha's commitment to its investors, team members, and its residents by building upon our executive expertise and bringing an innovative vision for our future investments."

Prior to Alpha, Munichman held a variety of positions at Jefferies and BlackRock. As a senior banker within the Real Estate Investment Banking Group at Jefferies, he marketed and executed a broad range of transactions for public and private clients, including over $4 billion in advisory assignments and $23 billion in capital markets transactions. Before Jefferies, Munichman was a senior member on an advisory team at BlackRock responsible for underwriting, risk assessment, and asset management functions involving over $150 billion in commercial real estate investments. Munichman received his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Management from the University of North Carolina, Wilmington.

About Alpha Capital Partners

Alpha Capital Partners is a vertically-integrated real estate investment firm with in-house construction and property management teams that acquires, develops, and manages student housing and multifamily properties in secondary and tertiary markets. The firm's mission is to champion prosperity for its investors, employees, and residents through innovation. The firm currently owns 30+ properties in strategic growth markets, including opportunity zone markets. As of April 30, 2020, the firm managed approximately $400 million in assets on behalf of investors. For additional information, please visit www.alphacapitalpartners.com

