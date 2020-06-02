Technicolor: Opening of a Conciliation Procedure

PRESS RELEASE

OPENING OF A CONCILIATION PROCEDURE

Paris (France), 2 June 2020 – Following its 26th May and 1st June 2020 press releases, Technicolor ((Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX:TCLRY) (the "Company"), announces that it has achieved the opening of a conciliation procedure in order to facilitate discussions with its existing lenders and potential third-party investors.

The President of the French commercial court of Paris ("Tribunal de commerce") has opened a conciliation procedure for Technicolor SA for a maximum period of two months starting on June 2nd, 2020. FHB SELARL, a legal entity represented by Maître Hélène Bourbouloux and by Maître Gaël Couturier, was appointed as conciliator.

Technicolor considers that the implementation of a conciliation procedure will help in providing a suitable framework in the discussions between the Group, its existing lenders and the potential investors.

The Company will keep the market updated on the outcome of the negotiations.

